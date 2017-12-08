‘Queer Eye’ Returns: Get To Know The New Fab 5, Including ‘Gay of Thrones’ Host Jonathan Van Ness

The newly announced Fab 5 will be giving the red states of America a desperately needed makeover.

Netflix has announced the cast of its reboot of Bravo’s 2003 hit series, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” featuring five new stand-out personalities. The group will serve as a modernized Fab 5, finding new faces to revitalize the show with a political agenda (and current food trends, of course).

Bobby Berk will lead in all things design, Karamo Brown will serve as culture expert, Antoni Porowski, former Fab 5-member Ted Allen’s personal chef, will handle everything food and wine, Tan France will be the show’s fashion guru, and stylist/“Gay of Thrones” host Jonathan Van Ness is, of course, there to share his knowledge on personal grooming. (Van Ness actually shot the series last summer, while “Gay of Thrones” was also in production.)

The Emmy Award-winning series revolutionized television in the early 2000s, but a lot has changed since then. “It’s a new time with a new audience,” creator David Collins told Entertainment Weekly. “If the original round was about tolerance, this time it is about acceptance.”

The fascinating reboot will stray from New York City and reside in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Fab 5 take on heterosexual men in the red state. Executive producer Rob Eric told audiences to expect big emotions as the guys make over Trump supporters and the average Americans who’ve been largely demonized through this tumultuous political climate. Audiences will learn about the hosts themselves through these interactions while they discuss everything from LGBTQ rights to social commentary to how to pair the perfect wine.

The revival will premiere on Netflix in February 2018.