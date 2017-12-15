Back to IndieWire

‘Ultimate Beastmaster’ Review: This Insane Obstacle Course Competition is Netflix’s Best Alternative to the Olympics

An impressive show of athleticism is also proof that more international competitions should have announcers from other countries.

3 hours ago

ULTIMATE BEASTMASTER

“Ultimate Beastmaster”

Brandon Hickman / Netflix

Grade: B

“Ultimate Beastmaster” Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on Top of the Latest TV News! Sign Up for our TV Newsletter Now

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad