Nick Cannon Directing and Writing Indie Basketball Drama Co-Starring Chris Brown

The upcoming feature "She Ball" will take a look into the world of women’s street basketball.

Nick Cannon is set to direct Chris Brown in the upcoming indie drama “She Ball,” Variety reports. Given the numerous sexual harassment and abuse allegations coming out of Hollywood, the casting of Brown is particularly notable. Brown has had a much-publicized history with physical abuse towards women.

The film will take a look at the world of women’s street basketball and is set to star Cannon opposite Christ Brown, Evan Ross, Rebecca De Mornay, and Cedric the Entertainer. Cannon is writing and producing the film with Demetrius Spencer of One Media Worldwide and Ball Up.

“She Ball” stars Cannon as the manager of a community center who enlists the baddest women’s streetball league in the city to help him save the embattled center. Cannon’s character, named Avery Watts, is also the father to a seven-year-old daughter. Real athletes from the WNBA, Ball Up, and the Basketball Beauties League are set to make appearances, including Melody Rae Kandil, Jaliyah Manuel, and former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner.

“I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!” said Cannon in a statement.

Production has already begun on “She Ball.” IndieWire has reached out to Cannon’s representatives in regards to the casting of Brown.