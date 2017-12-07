Nicole Kidman and More of the Best Actors of 2017 Star in Gorgeous Horror Shorts — Watch

The New York Times Magazine honors Tiffany Haddish, Timothée Chalamet, Brooklyn Prince, and more in a new series of awesome horror short films.

In the new issue of The New York Times Magazine, film critic A.O. Scott and cultural critic Wesley Morris honor the best performances of the year, from Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird” and Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name” to Tiffany Haddish in “Girls Trip,” Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out,” and many more. If being honored wasn’t enough, the Times got each of their best performers to star in awesome new horror short films.

Each short film is directed by Floria Sigismondi and only runs for around one minute, but they all provide a showcase for the actors to perform their asses off for 60 glorious seconds. If you’ve ever wanted to see Nicole Kidman possessed or Chalamet eating bloody guts, then today is your lucky day.

Watch the short films below.