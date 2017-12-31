‘Not Directed by Terrence Malick’ Shows the Master Filmmaker’s Huge Influence — Watch

He's left his mark on a generation of filmmakers.

Terrence Malick is one of the most influential filmmakers alive, with everyone from Christopher Nolan and David Gordon Green to John Hillcoat and Andrew Dominik citing him as an inspiration. To show the extent to which the “Badlands,” “The Thin Red Line,” and “The Tree of Life” director has left his mark on a generation of directors, Vimeo user Jacob T. Swinney made a video called “Not Directed by Terrence Malick” made up of shots from other filmmakers whose work bears a distinct resemblance to Malick’s. Watch below.

Borrowing the music that graced the trailer for “To the Wonder,” the strikingly made video cuts between Malickian footage from a range of films: “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” “George Washington,” even “Man of Steel” (whose first teaser had a heavy Malick influence that was sorely lacking from the actual movie).

Here’s the full list of movies featured:

“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013), David Lowrey

“All the Real Girls” (2003), David Gordon Green

“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), Andrew Dominik

“Beasts of No Nation” (2015), Cary Fukunaga

“The Better Angels” (2014), A.J. Edwards

“Ex Machina” (2015), Alex Garland

“George Washington” (2000), David Gordon Green

“Joe” (2013), David Gordon Green

“Lost River” (2014), Ryan Gosling

“Man of Steel” (2013), Zack Snyder

“Shotgun Stories” (2007), Jeff Nichols

“Silent Light” (2007), Carlos Reygadas

“Up in the Air” (2009), Jason Reitman

“Upstream Color” (2013), Shane Carruth