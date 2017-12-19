‘Ocean’s Eight’ First Trailer: Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock Plan the Heist of the Century

Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and more lead this insanely star-studded "Ocean's 11" spin-off.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are about to meet their heist comedy match in Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winning actresses are front and center in the upcoming “Ocean’s 11” spin-off “Ocean’s Eight,” which also stars Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Awkwafina.

Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Clooney’s Danny Ocean, who brings together a ragtag group of women to pull off the heist of the century at the Met Gala in New York City. The plan is to rob Debbie’s ex-lover. The supporting cast includes Richard Armitage and James Corden.

“The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross is behind the camera for the spin-off, while original director Steven Soderbergh has a producing credit. “Ocean’s Eight” opens in theaters June 8. Watch the first trailer.