‘One Day At A Time’ Netflix Cast Re-Enacts The Show’s Original 1970s Opening Credits — Watch

Netflix also announced the show's Season 2 premiere date.

This is it (this is it), the Season 2 premiere announcement for Netflix’s “One Day at a Time.” So the cast went and had a ball.

The critically acclaimed comedy, a re-working of the 1970s Norman Lear sitcom, returns for a second season on January 26. To announce the premiere date, the cast of “One Day at a Time,” including Justina Machado and Rita Moreno, put on wigs and completely re-created, shot-for-shot, one of the original opening credits sequence for the show from the 70s.

Here’s how it looks:

And here’s the original sequence from 1975:

The basic concept of the new “One Day at a Time” remains the same: A single mother raising her teenage kids. But a lot is different. For one thing, the original series focused on teenage girls. But in this version, Penelope Alvarez, played by Justina Machado, has a boy, Alex, and a girl, Elena. Her mother, played by icon Rita Moreno, lives with them, and we get to see a lot more of Penelope’s work as a nurse, where she’ll interact with a doctor played by Stephen Tobolowsky. Schneider is still there, but he’s a bit of a hipster, played by Todd Grinnell.

Gloria Calderon Kellett is executive producer with Mike Royce and the legendary Lear.

Here’s a look at the modern “One Day at a Time” cast and their original cast counterparts: