Oscars 2018: Academy Shortlist Names Contenders for Visual Effects, Including ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and ‘Dunkirk’

The effects-heavy blockbusters are joined by a few pleasant surprises, including "Okja," "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," and more.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. The list includes some expected heavy hitters, including “Dunkirk,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” alongside some pleasant surprises, like “Okja” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Notably missing are titles like “Wonder Woman,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” all of which appeared on the list of 20 films in contention for the award, released earlier this month.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

“Alien: Covenant”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

“Okja”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will now be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 6, 2018. Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

