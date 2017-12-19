Oscars 2018: Best Makeup & Hairstyling Shortlist Includes ‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘I, Tonya’ and More

The category has turned "Suicide Squad" and "The Wolfman" into Oscar winners in the past. One of these seven films will take the honor this year.

The Oscar race for Best Makeup & Hairstyling Shortlist has been revealed, with 7 movies making te Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ shortlist for the Oscar. Three of the shortlisted films will earn nominations, which are set to be revealed next month. Hairstyling and makeup from “Bright,” “Darkest Hour, “I, Tonya,” and more all made the shortlist this year.

The Best Makeup & Hairstyling category has been one of the more surprising ones in recent years. Last year, the critically-derided blockbuster tentpole “Suicide Squad” became an Oscar winner thanks to the category, while Oscar favorites “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” have also prevailed in recent years.

The following films have been included on the Oscars shortlist for Best Makeup & Hairstyling Shortlist:

“Bright”

“Darkest Hour”

“Ghost in the Shell”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“I, Tonya”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The officially ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the ceremony ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.