Oscars 2018: Academy Reveals Best Original Song Shortlist, Including Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Mystery of Love’

One of these original songs will follow "City of Stars" from "La La Land" by winning the Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 70 original songs still in contention for the Oscar this year. Five of the shortlisted songs will earn nominations, which are set to be revealed on January 23. Original songs from “Call Me By Your Name,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and more all made the shortlist this year. “City of Stars” from “La La Land” took home the prize last year.

The following tracks have been included on the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song:

“U.N.I (You And I)” from “And the Winner Isn’t”

“Love And Lies” from “Band Aid”

“If I Dare” from “Battle of the Sexes”

“Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“Now Or Never” from “Bloodline: Now or Never”

“She” from “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

“Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” from “The Book of Henry”

“Buddy’s Business” from “Brawl in Cell Block 99”

“The Crown Sleeps” from “The Breadwinner”

“World Gone Mad” from “Bright”

“Mystery Of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

“Visions Of Gideon” from “Call Me by Your Name”

“Captain Underpants Theme Song” from “Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie”

“Ride” from “Cars 3”

“Run That Race” from “Cars 3”

“Tell Me How Long” from “Chasing Coral”

“Broken Wings” from “City of Ghosts”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Prayers For This World” from “Cries from Syria”

“There’s Something Special” from “Despicable Me 3”

“It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit”

“A Little Change In The Weather” from “Downsizing”

“Stars In My Eyes (Theme From Drawing Home)” from “Drawing Home”

“All In My Head” from “Elizabeth Blue”

“Dying For Ya” from “Elizabeth Blue”

“Green” from “Elizabeth Blue”

“Can’t Hold Out On Love” from “Father Figures”

“Home” from “Ferdinand”

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker”

“You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way” from “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

“This Is How You Walk On” from “Gifted”

“Summer Storm” from “The Glass Castle”

“The Pure And The Damned” from “Good Time”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

“The Hero” from “The Hero”

“How Shall A Sparrow Fly” from “Hostiles”

“Just Getting Started” from “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast”

“Truth To Power” from “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

“Next Stop, The Stars” from “Kepler’s Dream”

“The Devil & The Huntsman” from “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

“Have You Ever Wondered” from “Lake of Fire”

“I’ll Be Gone” from “Lake of Fire”

“We’ll Party All Night” from “Lake of Fire”

“Friends Are Family” from “The Lego Batman Movie”

“Found My Place” from “The Lego Ninjago Movie”

“Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”

“Rain” from “Mary and the Witch’s Flower”

“Myron/Byron” from “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

“Longing For Summer” from “Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Never Forget” from “Murder on the Orient Express”

“Hold The Light” from “Only the Brave”

“PBNJ” from “Patti Cake$”

“Tuff Love (Finale)” from “Patti Cake$”

“Lost Souls” from “The Pirates of Somalia”

“How A Heart Unbreaks” from “Pitch Perfect 3”

“The Promise” from “The Promise”

“Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe” from “Pulimurugan”

“Maanathe Maarikurumbe” from “Pulimurugan”

“Stubborn Angel” from “Same Kind of Different as Me”

“Dancing Through The Wreckage” from “Served Like a Girl”

“Keep Your Eyes On Me” from “The Shack”

“On The Music Goes” from “Slipaway”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“Jump” from “Step”

“Tickling Giants” from “Tickling Giants”

“Fly Away” from “Trafficked”

“Speak To Me” from “Voice from the Stone”

“Walk On Faith” from “Year by the Sea”

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The officially ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the ceremony ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.