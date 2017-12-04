Oscars 2018: Academy Reveals the 10 Short Films in Contention

Don Hertzfeldt's "World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People’s Thoughts" is not included on the shortlist.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 short films that have been selected to advance in the voting process for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 short films are vying for a nomination for Best Short Film. The shortlist includes the Pixar film “Lou,” written and directed by Dave Mullins. The short premiered at SXSW earlier this year and was shown in theaters ahead of “Cars 3.”

One of the year’s highest profile short films is Don Hertzfeldt’s “World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People’s Thoughts,” but it was left off the shortlist. IndieWire gave Hertzfeldt’s sequel an A+ review and the film already had a theatrical qualifying run. Hertzfeldt has been nominated for the Best Short Film Oscar twice: “Rejected” in 2000 and “World of Tomorrow” in 2016.

The 10 qualifying short films are listed below:

“Cradle”

Director: Devon Manney(University of Southern California)

“Dear Basketball”

Director: Glen Kean (Glen Keane Productions)

“Fox and the Whale”

Director: Robin Joseph (Robin Joseph)

“Garden Party”

Director: Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon (MOPA)

“In a Heartbeat”

Director: Esteban Bravo and Beth David (Ringling College of Art and Design)

“Life Smartphone”

Director: Chenglin Xie (China Central Academy of Fine Arts)

“Lost Property Office”

Director: Daniel Agdag (8th in Line)

“Lou”

Director: Dave Mullins (Pixar Animation Studios)

“Negative Space”

Director: Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata (Ikki Films)

“Revolting Rhymes”

Director: Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer (Magic Light Pictures)