Oscars 2018: 20 Movies Advance in Best Visual Effects Race, Including ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Wonder Woman’

"Dunkirk," "The Shape of Water," and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" are all one step closer to winning the VFX Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films still in the running for this year’s Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The shortlist includes Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” and Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Superhero tentpoles “Wonder Woman,” “Logan,” and “Thor: Ragnarok” also made the cut.

“Dunkirk” making the shortlist was the biggest no-brainer, as a Christopher Nolan film has won the Best Visual Effects Oscar twice in the last seven years: “Interstellar” in 2014 and “Inception” in 2010. Disney was the big winner last year thanks to “The Jungle Book.” According to IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson, “Wonder Woman,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Beauty and the Beast” are the frontrunners for the five nomination slots.

The 2018 Oscar shortlist for Best Visual Effects is below. The 90th Academy Awards take place March 4.

“Alien: Covenant”

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049

“Dunkirk”

‘‘Ghost in the Shell”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Justice League”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Life”

“Logan”

“Okja”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

“The Shape of Water”

“Spider-Man Homecoming”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”