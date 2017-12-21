‘Overboard’ First Trailer: Anna Faris Gender Flips Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Comedy Classic

Farris takes on Russell's role in this new reimagining from directors Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg.

Anna Faris is the new Kurt Russell in the first trailer for “Overboard.” The 2018 comedy reimagines the 1987 film of the same name, which starred Russell opposite Goldie Hawn. But instead of following the original’s story, which centers on a working-class guy and a rich heiress, the new version casts Faris as the blue collar worker and Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez as the spoiled playboy.

The new “Overboard” comes from writer-directors Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg. Greenberg has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for his television work, which includes “How I Met Your Mother” and “Scrubs.” The supporting cast includes Eva Longoria and John Hannah.

“Overboard” will be released in theaters April 20, 2018. Watch the first trailer below.