‘Ozark’: Golden Globe-Nominated Netflix Drama Will Teach You How to be a Criminal — Watch

“Do you want to take your criminal career to the next level?” asks "Ozark" fan favorite Ruth.

If you have ever wondered how Ruth Langmore (played by Julia Garner) from Netflix’s “Ozark” gets by in the Missouri criminal underworld, you can stop looking. Netflix released a new video on Tuesday afternoon with Garner in character explaining the knots and bolts on how to be a true criminal like Ruth.

Edited with infomercial-type graphics, Ruth instructs people that in order to be a successful criminal, for instance, you need to “learn some goddamn self defense.” Watch the video below to find out the other “trade secrets” that Ruth has so generously disclosed:

After a deal with a drug cartel goes south, “Ozark” follows financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family as they are forced to relocate from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Laura Linney stars as Marty’s wife who gets involved with real estate to help Marty launder money after they move to Missouri. Their paths cross with fan favorite and resident badass Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), who also gets involved in Marty’s laundering business.

Jason Bateman recently snagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series. Bateman also directed four out of the 10 episodes of the first season and he executive produced the show alongside Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, and Mark Williams.

“Ozark” is currently streaming its first season on Netflix. The second season is currently in production.