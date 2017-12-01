Pamela Anderson Says Harvey Weinstein Accusers Should’ve Known Better: ‘Don’t Go Into a Hotel Room Alone’

“You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone," Anderson told Megyn Kelly during a video interview.

Pamela Anderson is receiving backlash for comments made during an interview on “Megyn Kelly Today” in which she expressed some controversial opinions on Harvey Weinstein’s accusers. Many of the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Weinstein detail alleged encounters where the former studio head got women to come to his hotel room for a one-on-one meeting, but Anderson says the women should’ve known better than to go into a hotel room alone.

“It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood or people to avoid, privately,” Anderson said. “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone. When I came to Hollywood, of course I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense. Just common sense: don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone enters a door in a bathrobe, leave. These things that are common sense.”

Kelly stepped in to mention that many of the women met with Weinstein under the pretense of a business meeting and were brought up to his room by agents and female assistants. Anderson said being escorted to Weinstein’s hotel room by a third party wasn’t a “good excuse” and that the women should’ve had someone in the room with them so they weren’t alone with him.

“That’s what they should have done. Send somebody with them,” Anderson said. “I think there’s easy ways to remedy that. That’s not a good excuse.”

She continued: “I know that Hollywood is very seductive and these people want to be famous. Sometimes you think you’re going to be safe with an adult in the room. I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I’ve dodged it all. I’ve been offered lots of things. A condo and a Porsche to be someone’s number one girl. I just naively said, ‘Well there must be a number two then, so I’m not interested.’ Money, homes, roles in movies. And I just didn’t want to do it that way. I had no desire. I’m a romantic and it didn’t appeal to me.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and/or abuse by over 90 women. He has been fired from The Weinstein Company in the wake of the allegations. Watch Anderson’s video interview with Kelly below.