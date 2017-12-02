Pamela Anderson Doubles Down on Harvey Weinstein Statement in Defiant Instagram Post: ‘My Position Is Not Problematic’

"Backlash is good," she says.

Pamela Anderson received instant backlash for comments she made about the Harvey Weinstein scandal on “Megyn Kelly Today,” most notably that “you know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.” She has since expounded on her statement in an Instagram post, and isn’t exactly apologetic — among other things, she said that “my position is not ‘problematic’ because I doesn’t fall in line with the common herd or trend.”

“I’m trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself – It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better – in defending themselves,” she writes. “Don’t get in cars with strangers #rideresponsibly – Don’t go to Hotel rooms alone for an audition.”

“Women are powerful and smart and we can use all our charms in more positive ways,” continues Anderson. “I think it’s very smart to be proactive. And I stand by what I say.” Read her full thoughts below.