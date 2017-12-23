You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Patty Jenkins Helped Ridley Scott Secretly Cast Christopher Plummer in ‘All the Money in the World’

The movie would have been "dead" were it not for her.

Dec 23, 2017 1:04 pm

That Patty Jenkins is a real wonder woman. In addition to directing the year’s most successful superhero movie, she also played a pivotal role in casting Christopher Plummer as Kevin Spacey’s replacement in “All the Money in the World” — and keeping the process secret. David Scarpa, who wrote the upcoming drama for Ridley Scott, explains how in a new interview.

“If it gets out, and we don’t cast this and we can’t make it happen, the movie is dead,” Scarpa said of the problem with replacing Spacey in a limited amount of time and under highly unusual circumstances. Jenkins was then asked to send out a casting call for “One Day She’ll Darken,” a miniseries she’s developing for TNT. “So basically it was, ‘Patty Jenkins is looking for a 90-year-old guy.’ That was basically how they were able to do it. There was a lot of this sort of…crafty maneuvers in order to make this thing come off.”

The rest is history, as they say, and Plummer has already received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as J. Paul Getty in the film.

