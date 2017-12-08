‘Phantom Thread’ 70mm Screenings Are Coming to a Theater Near (Some of) You — Watch

Moviegoers in five cities can see PTA's latest on the biggest screen possible.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” is among the most acclaimed films of the year, as well as one of the most beautiful. PTA shot the period piece himself, not that he’s getting an official credit for his work as director of photography, and soon audiences in five citis will have the chance to see Daniel Day-Lewis’ final performance in 70mm.

The exclusive engagements are coming to the coasts first, with Los Angeles and New York getting “Phantom Thread” on actual film beginning Christmas Day; it comes to San Francisco, Austin, and Chicago a few weeks later on January 12. Set against the backdrop of London’s fashion industry in the 1950s, the film co-stars Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville.

Here’s a full list of 70mm locations:

December 25: 70mm & digital

Arclight Hollywood, LA

The Landmark, LA

AMC Lincoln Square 13, NYC

January 12: 70mm

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, SF

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz, Austin

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, NYC

The Music Box, Chicago