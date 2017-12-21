‘Phantom Thread’ Meets ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ For A Twisted New Holiday Classic— Watch

The Ringer's new mashup marries a Christmas 2017 release with a yuletide mainstay.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s characters are rarely classified as “adorable,” but The Ringer hopes to change that. Four days before Christmas — and the “Phantom Thread” release date — the site debuted a new 96-second parody trailer featuring familiar voices and visuals never meant to be experienced together.

“Santa Thread” repurposes dialogue from the film’s official trailer and fits it into footage from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the classic stop-motion animated special that aired on NBC in 1964.

Kindly Santa Claus turns compulsive when voiced by Daniel Day-Lewis, now stitching messages into his chimney-bound suit, not royal couture. Lesley Manville’s lines have been given to Mrs. Claus — transformed into a jealous wife instead of a skeptical sister. She sees the way Kris Kringle eyes the North Pole’s newest addition, a chiding caribou with an Eastern European accent (Vicky Krieps). Thus the wholesome, snowcapped children’s story becomes a frenetic tale hinting at bestiality and corrosive power dynamics; we’re guessing the director would approve.

Watch “Santa Thread” below, then check out IndieWire’e full ranking of Anderson’s actual films.

