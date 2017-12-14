Back to IndieWire

Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Partner Reflects on His Addiction Battle: ‘Every Day Was Filled With Worry’

Mimi O'Donnell opens up about the late actor's struggle with heroin addiction and how his family will always keep his spirit alive.

4 hours ago

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Mol/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

February 2, 2018 will mark four years since Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away, and his partner Mimi O’Donnell has opened up to Vogue in a new first-person account of the late actor’s devastating battle with heroin addiction during the final months of his life. O’Donnell knew Hoffman since 1999 and the two would go on to have three children together: Cooper, 14, Tallulah, 11 and Willa, 9.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad