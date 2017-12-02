‘The Last Jedi’ Star John Boyega Admits He Doesn’t Like Porgs, Thus Turning to the Dark Side — Watch

At least Oscar Isaac is pro-porg.

No one has seen “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” yet, but everyone has seen — and formed an opinion on — porgs. The adorable (or not) creatures came up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night, with Kimmel asking the cast of Rian Johnson’s contribution to the mythos what they think of them. Only one person admitted to not being a fan: John Boyega. Watch below.

He isn’t especially vocal about his disdain, initially signaling it with a gesture. After being asked for his thoughts by Kimmel, however, Boyega holds nothing back: “I just naturally don’t like them,” he says. “I don’t. We were on the Falcon and there was a hole and there was, like, little porgs all bunched together and then there were big ones…I’m not into it.” Oscar Isaac, meanwhile, is proudly pro-porg.”

“People forget that these movies were made for children,” Hamill says when asked about what could be the most controversial “Star Wars” creature since Ewoks and Jar Jar Binks. He’s quickly interrupted by Kimmel, however: “No, they’re made for middle-aged men now.” Fair point.