The men look to pass the blame in an exclusive — and sharply topical — first look at "Portlandia's" final season.

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are back for one final season of “Portlandia,” and they’re taking on the big issues before bowing out.

In the video below, Brownstein plays the first female partner at a male-dominated law firm. But before she can be properly welcomed to the family, the men of the room have a few quick questions for her. With sexism, sexual harassment, and sexual assault dominating headlines in multiple industries, it’s encouraging to see the sharply satiric creators of “Portlandia” addressing the issue head-on.

The video below is not only viewers’ first look at the final season, but the first in a series of videos to premiere before the Season 8 debut. IFC and IndieWire are partnering to bring you exclusive sketches from the final season of “Portlandia.” Over the next seven weeks, IndieWire will debut a new sketch from the upcoming episodes, leading to the Season 8 premiere on January 18.

This week’s sketch comes from Episode 2, “Shared Workspace,” and stars both Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. The full episode airs January 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

IFC announced in January 2017 that the new season would be “Portlandia’s” last, but there are big plans in place for the last run. Per the offcial IFC synopsis: New guest stars coming to “Portlandia” in Season 8 include (in alphabetical order): Scott Adsit, Rachel Bloom, Aidy Bryant, musician Brendan Canty, John Corbett, Terry Crews, Dan Gregor, Cherry Jones, Rashida Jones, Andy Kindler, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, musician Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins, Tracee Ellis Ross, novelist Cheryl Strayed, Tessa Thompson, David Wain, Brent Weinbach, Dolly Wells, Shannon Woodward, and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile.

Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Portlandia’s Mayor Kyle MacLachlan, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes and air every Thursday on IFC. Come back to IndieWire every Monday for a new sketch as excitement builds for the final season. Watch the first sketch below.