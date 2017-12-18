Fred Armisen meets Saint Armisen in an early peek at the final season of "Portlandia."

When you see one chili on a sushi menu, you’re safe. Three is clearly very hot stuff, but two? Two could mean anything. Two could be just right — as its middle placement implies — or it could veer wildly into all-too-mild or far-too-spicy territory.

Fred Armisen learns this lesson the hard way in an exclusive sketch from the upcoming season of “Portlandia.” During a casual dinner with his wife (played by Carrie Brownstein), the couple is sent into a panic when learning just how spicy their sushi is labeled on the menu.

You gotta ask, Fred. You gotta ask.

The video below is not only a new look at the final season, but the third in a series of videos premiering before the Season 8 debut. IFC and IndieWire are partnering to bring you exclusive sketches from “Portlandia” Season 8. Over the next six weeks, IndieWire will debut a new sketch from the final season, leading to the Season 8 premiere on January 18.

This week’s sketch comes from Episode 2, “Shared Workspace” and stars both Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. The full episode airs January 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

IFC announced in January 2017 that the new season would be “Portlandia’s” last, but there are big plans in place for the last run. Per the official IFC synopsis: New guest stars coming to “Portlandia” in Season 8 include (in alphabetical order): Scott Adsit, Rachel Bloom, Aidy Bryant, musician Brendan Canty, John Corbett, Terry Crews, Dan Gregor, Cherry Jones, Rashida Jones, Andy Kindler, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, musician Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins, Tracee Ellis Ross, novelist Cheryl Strayed, Tessa Thompson, David Wain, Brent Weinbach, Dolly Wells, Shannon Woodward, and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile.

Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Portlandia’s Mayor (and recent Golden Globe nominee) Kyle MacLachlan, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes and air every Thursday on IFC. Come back to IndieWire every Monday for a new sketch as excitement builds for the final season. Watch the second sketch below.