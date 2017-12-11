Kath and Dave are two of Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen’s most intense creations. Whether they’re trying to save the human race (after a local power outage) or going out for tapas (and dancing on the table), this couple doesn’t do anything half-assed.
Add escape rooms to the list.
In IndieWire’s exclusive video below, Kath and Dave team up with two strangers to work an escape room. Needless to say, they’re not the best team players, though one could argue their intensity only helps in the end.
The video below is not only a new look at the final season, but the second in a series of videos premiering before the Season 8 debut. IFC and IndieWire are partnering to bring you exclusive sketches from “Portlandia” Season 8. Over the next six weeks, IndieWire will debut a new sketch from the final season, leading to the Season 8 premiere on January 18.
This week’s sketch comes from Episode 3, “No Thank You,” and stars both Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. The full episode airs February 1 at 10 p.m. ET.
IFC announced in January 2017 that the new season would be “Portlandia’s” last, but there are big plans in place for the last run. Per the official IFC synopsis: New guest stars coming to “Portlandia” in Season 8 include (in alphabetical order): Scott Adsit, Rachel Bloom, Aidy Bryant, musician Brendan Canty, John Corbett, Terry Crews, Dan Gregor, Cherry Jones, Rashida Jones, Andy Kindler, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, musician Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins, Tracee Ellis Ross, novelist Cheryl Strayed, Tessa Thompson, David Wain, Brent Weinbach, Dolly Wells, Shannon Woodward, and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile.
Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Portlandia’s Mayor (and recent Golden Globe nominee) Kyle MacLachlan, and Kumail Nanjiani.
Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes and air every Thursday on IFC. Come back to IndieWire every Monday for a new sketch as excitement builds for the final season. Watch the second sketch below.