‘Portlandia’: Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Create the Next True Crime Podcast Sensation… Maybe

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein go looking for the next true crime podcast in an exclusive look at the final season.

True crime podcasts are all the rage, but no one gets to see how the secrets are uncovered, cases are chosen, or mistakes are exposed. What matters is the story itself — how it sounds, not how it’s found.

Well, let’s hope it’s not like this.

In an exclusive look at Season 8, “Portlandia” stars and creators Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein pop into a Portland police station to record a podcast. While they’re welcomed in for an official visit, the two don’t exactly return the professionalism in kind. Their methods are peculiar, motivations less than pure, and end result not what anyone had in mind.

Turns out making a podcast may not be pretty, but it makes for a pretty good sketch. The video below is not only a new look at the final season, but the fourth in a series of videos premiering before the Season 8 debut. IFC and IndieWire are partnering to bring you exclusive sketches from “Portlandia” Season 8. Over the next six weeks, IndieWire will debut a new sketch from the final season, leading to the Season 8 premiere on Jan. 18.

This week’s sketch comes from Episode 1, “Riot Space” and stars both Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. The full episode airs Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

IFC announced in January 2017 that the new season would be “Portlandia’s” last, but there are big plans in place for the last run. Per the official IFC synopsis: New guest stars coming to “Portlandia” in Season 8 include (in alphabetical order): Scott Adsit, Rachel Bloom, Aidy Bryant, musician Brendan Canty, John Corbett, Terry Crews, Dan Gregor, Cherry Jones, Rashida Jones, Andy Kindler, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, musician Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins, Tracee Ellis Ross, novelist Cheryl Strayed, Tessa Thompson, David Wain, Brent Weinbach, Dolly Wells, Shannon Woodward, and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile.

Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Portlandia’s Mayor (and recent Golden Globe nominee) Kyle MacLachlan, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes and air every Thursday on IFC. Come back to IndieWire every Monday for a new sketch as excitement builds for the final season. Watch the fourth sketch below.