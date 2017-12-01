Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Film Will Be Released On the 50th Anniversary of the Tate Murders

The long wait for Quentin Tarantino's ninth movie officially begins now.

Quentin Tarantino will be returning to the summer movie season for the first time since “Inglourious Basterds” with his ninth movie. The untitled movie will open in theaters August 9, 2019, Variety reports. The date marks the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders, which is fitting since the film will involve in some capacity both Tate and Charles Manson.

The film is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and reportedly focuses on a male television actor who is looking to break big in Hollywood along with his sidekick stunt double. The murder of Tate and her four friends somehow factors into the plot, which has been teased as resembling the multi-narrative structure of “Pulp Fiction.”

Tarantino announced in November that Sony Pictures will be releasing his ninth feature. The director cut ties with his longtime studio, The Weinstein Company, following sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. No casting for the film has been confirmed, although rumor has it Tarantino is eyeing Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie for the role of Tate. David Heyman, best known for the “Harry Potter” franchise, is producing.

The film is expected to begin production this spring, so expect casting announcements to break in the near future. Tarantino’s last two films – “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight” – were both released in December to take advantage of the holiday season box office. “Inglourious Basterds” was released in August 2009.