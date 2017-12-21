Quentin Tarantino’s R-Rated ‘Star Trek’ Hires ‘The Revenant’ Screenwriter Mark L. Smith to Pen Script

Tarantino's R-rated "Star Trek" is developing at light speed at Paramount.

Paramount Pictures and Quentin Tarantino have set “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith to pen the script for the next “Stark Trek” film, Deadline reports. The film is being developed at light speed after being confirmed earlier this month. Tarantino successfully pitched his R-rated vision for a new “Star Trek” movie to Paramount and executive producer J.J. Abrams, which will be rated R.

The “Star Trek” film is currently Tarantino’s second high profile project in development. He recently announced he’ll be making his ninth feature with Sony after leaving The Weinstein Company following the sexual harassment and abuse allegations made against Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino’s new film will be set in 1969 and will have something to do with the Manson family murders. The film already has a August 9, 2019 release date.

Smith is expected to write the script while Tarantino is busy shooting his ninth feature this spring and summer. The writer’s other credits include the scripts for the 2007 horror film “Vacancy” and its prequel, “Vacancy 2: The First Cut.” Smith was on Paramount and Abrams’ radar having written the Bad Robot-produced “Overlord.”