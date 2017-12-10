‘Ready Player One’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Takes Us to the Oasis of the Future — Watch

Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke star in the '80s-themed nostalgia fest.

If you’re done obsessing over the fact that a newly released “Ready Player One” poster makes it look like Tye Sheridan has a freakishly long leg, avail yourself of the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming nostalgia fest.

Spielberg’s adaptation of the Ernest Cline novel of the same name tells of a virtual-reality game that brings together an array of ’80s pop-culture touchstones: “Back to the Future,” Freddy Krueger, “Mad Max,” and so on and so forth. That’s fitting of the director, whose own output in that most reminisced-upon of decades has inspired everything from “Super 8” to “Stranger Things” in recent years.

Sheridan stars as Wade Watts, a wayward youth living in Columbus, Ohio in 2045 whose visits to “The Oasis” are his only reprieve from the drudgery of daily life in the mid-21st century. Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T. J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance will co-star in “Ready Player One,” which Warner Bros. will release on March 30, 2018.