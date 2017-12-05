Reformed Whores Musical Duo Begs Hollywood Men to Behave, So We Can Still Enjoy ‘Game of Thrones’ — Watch

In this satirical lament, comedy duo Reformed Whores wonder: What's a conscientious feminist to watch on television?

The recent outpouring of sexual assault allegations is a watershed moment in Hollywood history, but there’s one question on everyone’s minds: What’s a conscientious feminist to watch on TV these days? The discerning yet moral media lover has found themselves in quite a quandary as admired directors, producers, actors, and comedians have revealed to have abused their industry clout to intimidate, harass, and assault. In response to this universal quandary, musical comedy duo Reformed Whores have composed a plaintive lament to the beloved talent left standing.

Aptly titled “Keep It in Your Pants,” their song begins: “Hollywood has been so irresponsible, each week it seems a new abuser is named. And while I’m happy that people are being held accountable, I don’t want it to affect the way I’m entertained. Of course I think the patriarchy should be dismantled, but not if it means all my favorite shows get canceled.”

Playing on guitar and ukulele, the duo continue their hilarious lyrics in pretty harmonies: “I don’t want to stop watching every Weinstein flick, cause he kept whipping out his dick,” and, “But I swear to god someone will get owned, if a pervert ruins ‘Game of Thrones.'”

Sweetly crass and full of sass, Reformed Whores are well known for their feminist-themed songs such as “Girls Poop Too,” “Eating Out,” and “Hey Dude! (The Mansplaining Song).” Described as what would happen “if Dolly Parton & Flight of the Conchords got drunk and had a baby,” they expound on everything from cunnilingus to birth control to drunk dialing with Southern charisma and feminist fierceness.

Reformed Whores is the brainchild of Katy Frame & Marie Cecile Anderson, two Southern-bred, New York-based comediennes who have toured the country opening for the likes of Weird “Al” Yankovic, Les Claypool, and Dweezil Zappa. They recently released a choose-your-own-adventure web series, called “Journey to Greatness,” which follows their attempts to make it big over the course of eight country-soaked episodes. Their songs and music videos have amassed over one million views on YouTube, and they regularly perform live around the country.

Check out “Keep It in Your Pants” below: