Ridley Scott Loves Netflix But Has to Ask: ‘Do They Care So Much About the Quality?’

Scott loves the streaming giant, however, and calls David Fincher's "Mindhunter" the best show on television right now.

Ridley Scott is one of the fastest filmmakers in the world — he recently pulled off the “All the Money in the World” reshoots in nine days when it should’ve taken over 20, and he shot a massive studio tentpole like “Alien: Covenant” in just 73 days — which means he actually gets to have some free time every now and then. It turns out the director spends a lot of his downtime with Netflix, and he reveals to Vulture that he is in love with the streaming giant and makes good use of his account, averaging a movie a night.

“The great thing about Netflix right now is that it’s like a catapult, because they just want content and lots of it,” Scott said. “Do they care so much about the quality? Less about it, and they should keep their eye on that. But they’ve got $8 billion to spend next year, just on content. And I see a movie a night, so it’s perfect.”

So what exactly has Scott been watching? “Mindhunter.” The director calls the David Fincher serial killer drama the best television show on air right now, and he even tells Vulture that he would like to do a 10-hour miniseries himself one day.

“I’ll be there, 1 o’clock in the morning … click. It’s a bedtime story! I love the advent of Netflix and what it means to people like me. It suits me down to the ground,” Scott said. :I’d love to do a ten-hour mini-series myself, personally. [David] Fincher’s got the best show on the air right now.”

“Fincher’s a bit like me, very anal, compulsive,” Scott continued. “But he’s very good, and that proves that audiences want good. They don’t want shit; they want good.”

Scott is currently back on the big screen with “All the Money in the World.” The movie is his second release of the year after “Alien: Covenant” over the summer. Scott also produced “Blade Runner 2049.”

