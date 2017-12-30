Ridley Scott Thinks It’s ‘F*cking Stupid’ That Disney Hires Inexperienced Directors to Make ‘Star Wars’ Movies

He's got all the opinions in the world.

Much hubbub has been raised over who is and is not directing the new “Star Wars” movies, with several directors (namely Josh Trank, Colin Trevorrow, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller) getting fired from that franchise far, far away. Everyone has an opinion on this, of course, including Ridley Scott. The “All the Money in the World” director, who’s been highly outspoken of late, is especially candid in a Vulture interview occasioned by the release of his new thriller.

“I think they [Disney] like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself,” he says of the higher-ups in charge of “Star Wars.” “When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It’s fuckin’ stupid. You know what the reshoots cost?” he asks, apparently rhetorically.

“Millions! Millions,” he answers. “You can get me for my fee, which is heavy, but I’ll be under budget and on time. This is where experience does matter, it’s as simple as that! It can make you dull as dishwater, but if you’re really experienced and you know what you’re doing, it’s fucking essential. Grow into it, little by little. Start low-budget, get a little bit bigger, maybe after $20 million, you can go to $80. But don’t suddenly go to $160.”

As for whether he’s been offered to helm a “Star Wars” film, Scott says no — because, in his words, he’s “too dangerous.” Read the full interview here.