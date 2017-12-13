Roman Polanski Subject of New LAPD Investigation For Alleged 1975 Sexual Assault

Although the statute of limitations has passed, the information gathered could contribute to a new case against the disgraced filmmaker.

Roman Polanski is the subject of a new investigation opened by the Los Angeles Police Department, centered on an alleged sexual assault against a child from 1975, Vulture reports.

In October, artist Marianne Barnard first came forward with her story on Twitter, just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal unfolded, later elaborating on her claims to the Sun. “#RomanPolanski took photos of me naked & in fur coat on beach in Malibu, I was 10 yrs old. He went on from there. This ends now #ROSEARMY,” she wrote at the time.

Barnard alleges that, when she was just 10 years old, her mother accompanied her on a photo shoot with Polanski. When her mother left the shoot, Barnard claims that Polanski molested her. She said she was inspired to come forward with her claims after seeing the outpouring of other such stories regarding Hollywood heavyweights.

As Vulture notes, “although the statute of limitations have passed for the 42-year-old alleged assault, the detectives could possibly use the evidence from it to build on another case.” Per Variety, “Polanski denied Bernard’s accusations and through his representative said he does not know her.”

Barnard is at least the sixth woman to come forward with claims against the director, who previously pled guilty to statutory rape in 1977. After serving 42 days behind bars, was ready to accept a plea bargain that would have freed him from prison. He was then alerted that the judge in his case didn’t plan to accept the agreement, and fled the country. He has been living in exile ever since.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.