Rotten Apples Allows You to See How Many Alleged Harassers Were Involved in a Movie or TV Show

Hint: There are a lot.

Over the last few months, the Weinstein effect has retroactively altered our perception of countless movies and television shows. Everything from “Louie” (all those sexual jokes seem less funny now) to “The Usual Suspects” (which was directed by Bryan Singer and stars Kevin Spacey) feels different now. To stay ahead of this problem, a new website is here to inform you how many questionable figures are involved in a given film or TV show: the cleverly titled Rotten Apples.

The tool, though helpful, is also dispiriting — it’s unsurprisingly difficult to find a “fresh apple,” defined here as a project “with no known affiliation to anyone with allegations of sexual misconduct against them.” A few recent critical favorites pass the test, however: “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water” are all fresh apples; because Miramax and the Weinstein Company released and/or produced so many lauded films over the last few decades, however, they do not.

“The goal of this site is to further drive awareness of just how pervasive sexual misconduct in film and television is,” reads the website’s About section. “By no means is this site meant to serve as a condemnation of an entire project, but to shine a light on the few individuals who should be held accountable for their alleged actions…This database is not perfect, nor are the results meant to be taken as fact.” Visit the website here.