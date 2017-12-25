The 100 Best Reviewed Movies of 2017, According to Rotten Tomatoes

"Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Dunkirk," and "Wonder Woman" all rank in the top 10 of Rotten Tomatoes' best reviewed films of 2017.

At this point you’ve probably read countless “best films of 2017” lists from movie critics around the world. IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn made his selections earlier this month, naming “Get Out” the year’s best, while films such as “The Post,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Lady Bird” have all won top honors from various critic groups. Now the 100 best reviewed movies of the year have been revealed by Rotten Tomatoes.

Taking the top spot on Rotten Tomatoes’ list this year is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” which earned a 99% from 294 reviews. Previous films named Rotten Tomatoes’ best reviewed movie of the year include “Moonlight,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Boyhood,” all of which earned Best Picture nominations. “Moonlight” won the Best Picture Oscar last year.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 10 this year also includes indies such as “The Big Sick” and “Lady Bird” and major blockbusters like “Wonder Woman,” “Logan,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver” and the latest offering from Pixar, “Coco,” are also included in the top 10.

Check out the top 20 best reviewed films below, and head over to Rotten Tomatoes for the complete list of 100 films.

1. “Get Out”

2. “The Big Sick”

3. “Dunkirk”

4. “Wonder Woman”

5. “Lady Bird”

6. “Logan”

7. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

8. “Baby Driver”

9. “Coco”

10. “Thor: Ragnarok”

11. “War for the Planet of the Apes”

12. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

13. “I Am Not Your Negro”

14. “The Florida Project”

15. “Call Me By Your Name”

16. “Logan Lucky”

17. “Hidden Figures”

18. “Mudbound”

19. “The Salesman”

20. “The Shape of Water”

