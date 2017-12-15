RuPaul is Heading to Sundance for a ‘Drag Race’ Retrospective, Cementing Icon Status Across Industries

You better work.

RuPaul is heading to Park City this winter, and it’s not to shoot a special ski bunny episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” It’s an odd couple pairing for the indie film community and the person who brought drag into the mainstream more than once, proving that even the most devout cinephiles love their reality television — as long as it’s paired with a fabulous dash of biting satire. RuPaul has two Emmys for his role hosting “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which he executive produces with Sundance regulars Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder productions.

According to Deadline, RuPaul will host an official “Drag Race” retrospective to celebrate the show’s impact and commemorate its forthcoming tenth season. The event is being billed as, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: A Retrospective of the Cultural Phenomenon.” In addition to the panel, RuPaul will present the NEXT Innovator Award, acting as the sole juror for the category. The NEXT section showcases the boldest, most forward-thinking film achievements from emerging filmmakers.

“Now more than ever, we need to clear a path for new voices to share their truth. From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to Sundance, it’s an honor for me to support the next generation of forward-thinking storytellers and to be part of the inaugural NEXT Innovator Award,” said RuPaul.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah.