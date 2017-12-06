The Safdie Brothers Are Releasing A New Hot Sauce — Here’s How to Get Your Limited Edition Bottle

The peach habanero-flavored hot sauce would make a perfect gift for the cinephile in your life.

The Safdie Brothers are spicing things up with Dark Matters Hot Sauce, partnering with the company to create their own limited edition hot sauce. Now available for pre-sale, the peach habanero-flavored hot sauce features acclaimed indie directors Benny and Josh Safdie’s faces on the label.

The pair behind films such as “Daddy Long Legs,” “Heaven Knows What,” and the Robert Pattinson-led “Good Time” have also included a bonus for a few lucky buyers: Some of the 1,111 limited-edition bottles will come with autographed certificates and pictures.

The combination of its peach and habanero flavors sound delicious without sacrificing its intensity. According to the Dark Matters website, the heat level is measured at “about an 8.85/10. It’s got a subtle sweet peach accent packed with lots of heat. This flavor goes great with poultry, sandwiches or lighter tasting foods.”

Dark Matters Hot Sauce has teamed up with other pop culture icons in the past to offer a variety of hot sauces. There are some legendary pop punk groups in the mix, like State Champs’ “Slow Burn Hot Sauce” and Something Corporate’s “I Woke Up In A Car Hot Sauce.” In joining those fiery ranks, the Safdie Brothers are supporting the Dear Jack Foundation, an organization that supports the adolescent and young adult cancer population. The Dear Jack Foundation receives 30 percent of all sales.

The exclusive bottle is available for $12.95. The pre-sale has begun and orders are now viable for shipping, just in time for the holidays.