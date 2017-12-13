SAG Awards 2018 Film Nominations: ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Leads with Four (Full List)

The Screen Actors Guild is weighing in with their top films just two days after Golden Globe nominations were announced.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced December 13 at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” earned four nominations, outpacing all other films. “Lady Bird” received a trio of nods, while “Get Out,” “I, Tonya,” “Mudbound,” “The Big Sick,” and “The Shape of Water” were gifted with two apiece.

Despite boasting a huge, decorated ensemble cast anchored by Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg’s 70s period piece “The Post” was not recognized by SAG Award voters. This morning brought better news for “The Big Sick,” a film shutout from Monday’s Golden Globe nominations. In addition, “Battle of the Sexes” officially entered award season — landing a supporting actor nomination for Steve Carell — and Judi Dench’s Oscar chances improved with her SAG Award spotlight for “Victoria & Abdul,” where she plays Queen Victoria. Denzel Washington also extended his 2018 award season run with the surprise contender “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Presenters Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash gave giggling shoutouts to their personal favorites while revealing which actors will be honored by their peers in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). For the first time, next month’s ceremony will be presided over by a host: Kristen Bell of “The Good Place.”

Read the list of film nominees below, and click here for their TV counterparts.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

The SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, January 21. The ceremony will air live on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.