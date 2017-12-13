SAG Awards 2018 Full TV Nominations List: Netflix Dominates, While HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Leads

Netflix cleaned up with a whopping 19 nods, while "Big Little Lies," "Stranger Things" and "GLOW" led among TV series.

Netflix binged on Screen Actors Guild Awards last year, winning four of the eight major TV awards — including both drama and comedy ensemble prizes (for “The Crown” and “Orange is the New Black”) — and it appears destined to repeat in 2018. The streaming service dominated the 24th Annual SAG Awards nominations roster on Wednesday morning, cleaning up with 19 nods overall — ahead of second-place HBO (12).

Netflix’s nominees were spread out among some of its most critically acclaimed series, including “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” on the drama side, and “GLOW” and “Orange is the New Black” in comedy. The streamer also landed multiple nods with “Ozark” and “Grace and Frankie,” while SAG favorite Robin Wright, now the sole star of “House of Cards,” scored a nod.

Also in the hunt: Hulu, which entered the SAG derby with “The Handmaid’s Tale.” But just like the Golden Globe nominations earlier this week, it was HBO’s limited series “Big Little Lies” — which was just renewed for a second season, belying its “limited” classification — that led all nominees, with four nods. When stunt nominations are included, “Stranger Things” and “GLOW” also received four.

The SAG Awards annually honor the outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year. Uniquely awarding entire series ensembles, the award in recent years has been lauded for honoring a diverse crop of male and female actors. More than 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members vote on the awards, also making it one of the industry’s largest awards voting bodies. Morgan Freeman is the recipient of this year’s Life Achievement Award.

Find the film nominees here. Meanwhile, here are this year’s TV nominees:

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Nominations By Program

“Big Little Lies”: 4

“GLOW”: 3 (4 if stunt noms are included)

“Stranger Things”: 3 (4 if stunt noms are included)

“Game of Thrones”: 2 (3 if stunt noms are included)

“Black-ish”: 2

“The Crown”: 2

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: 2

“Feud: Bette & Joan”: 2

“Grace and Frankie”: 2

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: 2

“Orange Is The New Black”: 2

“Ozark”: 2

“This Is Us”: 2

“Veep”: 2

“Better Call Saul”: 1

“Genius”: 1

“Godless”: 1

“House of Cards”: 1

“Master of None”: 1

“Shameless”: 1

“Sherlock”: 1

“Will & Grace”: 1

“Wizard of Lies”: 1

Nominations By Network

Netflix: 19

HBO: 12

NBC: 3

Hulu, ABC, AMC, FX, Showtime: 2

PBS, Nat Geo: 1

The 24rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium. For the first time, the show has a host: "The Good Place" star Kristen Bell.

The 24rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium. For the first time, the show has a host: “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell.