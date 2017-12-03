‘Saturday Night Live’ Sexual Harassment Song ‘Welcome to Hell’ Shows Women’s Daily Nightmare — Watch

"House of Cards" is just one small example of things that predatory men have ruined.

The Dec. 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured the season’s most pointed statement against Hollywood’s ongoing sexual harassment scandals in the form of a candy-colored music video for the song “Welcome to Hell.” In it, host Saoirse Ronan and cast members Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones educate men who have been shocked about this recent run of news about how life has been difficult for women for hundreds of years.

“Well, House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks, but here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us,” the group sings at one point, before listing things like walking, ponytails, drinking, and hotels. The women also reveal how they arm themselves to walk home at night, and how mistreatment in the workplace can be traced back to a long history of men asserting power over women, such as the Salem witch trials and women’s suffrage movement.

The sketch comes in a week that included Matt Lauer being fired from “Today” after sexual harassment allegations, as well as Garrison Keillor’s termination from Minnesota Public radio. Additionally, allegations of “inappropriate behavior” lead Geoffrey Rush to step down as President of the Australian Academy, and sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons lead to him leaving his companies. Additionally, Geraldo Rivera issued an apology to Bette Midler after an interview with her resurfaced in which she accused him of drugging and groping her.

Watch the full sketch below: