Scarlett Johansson Returns As Ivanka Trump: ‘There’s A Special Place in Hell, and We’re All There’

Steve Bannon's face was just too big for the ornament Ivanka Trump wanted to get her father.

Ask anyone what one of the better 2017 “Saturday Night Live” sketches was and you’re bound to hear the Ivanka Trump “Complicit” video a couple times. The advertisement parody has amassed over 8.5 million views on YouTube and even helped “complicit” become Dictionary.com’s word of the year.

Johansson finally made her grand return to “Saturday Night Live” as Ivanka Trump during the Kevin Hart-hosted Christmas episode. The actress made a surprise appearance during the opening sketch, which featured Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Cecily Strong’s Melania hanging ornaments of Trump’s disgraced former staffers.

Ivanka appeared to gift her father an ornament of Roy Moore. She planned on getting another ornament with Steve Bannon on it, but his face ended up being too big. Ivanka’s reappearance on the show also provided a few great Jared Kushner jabs.

“He’s packing a go bag before the FBI arrives,” Johannson’s Ivanka said when asked Jared. “I’ll always remember that one time I heard him talk.”

Reacting to the fact that Trump backed Roy Moore, Ivanka said, “There’s a special place in hell, and we’re all there.”

Watch the Johansson’s cameo in the “Saturday Night Live” cold open below.