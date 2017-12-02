How Awards Groups and Top 10 Lists Are Shaping Oscar Season — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 175)

How do the NYFCC, NBR and Gotham awards impact the Oscar race? Plus: Screen Talk's co-hosts debate their top 10 lists.

It’s been a busy post-Thanksgiving week for the Oscar race, starting with Monday’s Gotham Awards ceremony, which was followed by the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle voting on their awards. While none of these events can entirely predict what will happen in February, they do provide the first indications of which films seem to be gaining momentum.

In the meantime, as the last few major films of the fall screen for critics and journalists, the season of top 10 lists has begun. Some of the movies singled out this way may wind up as major Oscar players; others are under-appreciated gems, and rarely do two lists look exactly alike.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson share their highlights of the year, argue about a few of them, and find some unexpected common ground as they look back on a great year for movies.

Listen to the full episode below.