How Older Male Academy Members Could Impact the Oscar Race — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 176)

Plus: Screen Talk's co-hosts debate the awards season prospects for "The Post" and "Phantom Thread."

While this year’s Oscar race continues to be more unpredictable than recent years, a handful of movies keep coming up. After “Get Out” and “Dunkirk” gained a lot of traction, crowdpleasers like “Lady Bird” and “Call Me By Your Name” brought new competition to the fall season, which only gets busier: Now “The Post” and “Phantom Thread” are finding supportive audiences as well. But even as the Academy appears to be getting younger and more adventurous, there is still an older male contingency that has a significant influence on the outcome, and Screen Talk co-host Anne Thompson talks to a lot of them at this time of the year.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Thompson and Kohn discuss the so-called “steak eaters” vote, and how it might impact a number of alleged Oscar season frontrunners in the months ahead. They also touch on AFI’s top 10 list, awards from the Los Angeles film critics group and the Critics’ Choice awards, then settle into debates about “The Post” and “Phantom Thread” now that embargoes have lifted for both films.

Note: Though Kohn and Thompson talk about “The Darkest Hour” being snubbed from AFI’s top 10 list, the film was in fact not eligible because it was not a U.S. production.

Listen to the full episode below.

