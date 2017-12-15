Why ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Surpassed Expectations — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 177)

Plus: Could Disney's acquisition of Fox's film and television properties be good news for Fox Searchlight?

It’s been a busy week for the movie business, starting with the most predictable news — the Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning — in addition to the unprecedented sale of Fox’s film and TV properties to Disney, just a few days after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” reviews landed. All three of those developments have stimulated far-reaching conversations about the art and business of making movies. In the case of the Globes, debate has focused as much on the movies that didn’t get nominated (“The Big Sick”) as the off-the-wall ones that did (“The Greatest Showman”?). But Disney’s new acquisition raises a series of more open-ended questions, from the future of the Marvel universe to the next steps for Fox Searchlight.

With “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” however, one question looms above them all: How did this blockbuster behemoth turn out so good?

All of those topics are tackled in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig past the headlines and debate a fall movie season that keeps getting more complicated all the way to the finish line.

