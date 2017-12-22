The Best Movies to Watch With Your Family Over the Holidays — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 178)

Plus: How the Oscar foreign language shortlist narrowed the field.

Even as the year approaches the finish line, Oscar season continues to hum along, with new updates almost every week. Not every development generates big headlines, but they often speak to different aspects of the race. The foreign language shortlist is one of the more compelling developments, since the movies it singles out stand apart from the others discussed ad infinitum throughout the year. Last Friday’s shortlist was a usual compendium of festival favorites, but it also contained a couple notable snubs. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Kohn and Thompson discuss those snubs, in addition to frontrunners on the list like “Foxtrot” and “A Fantastic Woman.”

Then they turn to other matters from a busy week. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” faced an alarming amount of backlash, considering how much Kohn and Thompson both liked it. In other news, Meryl Streep faced unexpected criticism for her association with Harvey Weinstein.

For this week’s final segment, Kohn and Thompson end the year on a lighter note, sharing their recommendations for the best movies to see with your family over the holidays. As usual, the hosts don’t quite agree on this one.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.