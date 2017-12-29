One Last Look at the Best Movies of 2017 — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 179)

Because one top 10 list is never enough.

As the year draws to a close, there are many movies that left a mark. At IndieWire, we’ve been tracking the cinematic highlights of 2017 since it started, and that process only intensified during the last month of the year with list upon list of the best movie achievements. While awards season provides one good excuse to focus on major filmmakers, it’s often the case that some of the greatest movies of the year don’t figure into that conversation enough. So we find other ways to complete the picture. Thus: Those ubiquitous lists and critics surveys.

However, a single top 10 list is never enough to champion all the movies worth checking out, so for this week’s special year-end episode of Screen Talk, Kohn and Thompson revisit their top 10 lists to share specific movie highlights from a series of different categories, including documentaries and foreign language films. As usual, they don’t agree on everything. (For a longer discussion of both hosts’ top 10 lists, check out episode 175.)

Listen to the full episode below.

