Seth Rogen Boycotting Sirius XM After Steve Bannon Joins Breitbart Radio Show as Host

"F*ck Steven Bannon," Rogen wrote in a tweet announcing he will no longer be appearing on Sirius XM radio programs.

Seth Rogen is boycotting Sirius XM after the company announced that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon would be getting a job as host of the radio program “Breitbart News Daily.” Rogen revealed on Twitter that he was set to appear on Sirius XM  in support of his new film, “The Disaster Artist,” but he has cancelled his appearances in the wake of Bannon’s hire.

“I was supposed to do a press tour on Sirius XM on Tuesday, but I’m no longer doing it because I can’t bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon,” Rogen said. “Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And fuck Steve Bannon.”

“Breitbart News Daily” is a program on Sirius XM’s The Patriot channel. Bannon will join Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlo as co-host of the three-hour show.

