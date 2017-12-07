‘House of Cards,’ ‘Transparent,’ ‘Today Show’ and More: A Complete Guide To TV Rocked By Sexual Harassment Scandals

A roundup of where things stand on TV productions impacted by Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., Russell Simmons, Charlie Rose and others' scandals.

Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandals have had an immediate effect on the industry — and on TV viewers as well. As networks and studios are confronted with allegations of misconduct and assault by their stars, producers, and even executives, heightened publicity has also prevented them from sweeping such news under the rug.

Instead, from morning to primetime, broadcast, cable and streaming services have been faced with making big moves on some of their biggest properties. In the $1 billion morning show competition, both NBC’s “Today” and CBS’ “This Morning” fired key anchors. Netflix’s and Amazon’s signature, award-winning dramas are expected to return without their lead stars. Paramount Network planned to launch by leveraging the Weinstein brand — but that strategy is dead. And FX must now rebuild its comedy brand without the producer who inspired much of it.

Here’s a continually updated roundup of TV productions that have been impacted by talent accused of terrible things, and the status of those programs going forward.

Who: Executive producer/actor/writer/director Louis C.K.

Status: FX has severed all ties with C.K., which means that “Louie,” which had already been on an extended (and potentially permanent) hiatus, is even less likely to ever return again. “Better Things,” “Baskets,” and “One Mississippi” continue, but with C.K. and his production company no longer involved. Production on the animated series “The Cops” was suspended, and it’s not expected to continue. Netflix scrapped a second stand-up special it had previously ordered from C.K.

What happened: Years of reports and whispers about C.K.’s harassment and inappropriate behavior toward women led to a detailed New York Times article, which spoke to several women who had been victimized by the comedian.

“Now is not the time for him to make television shows,” FX wrote in a statement. “Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.”

Who: Journalist Mark Halperin

Status: HBO scrapped plans to develop a limited-run series based on an untitled book on the 2016 presidential election, which Halperin was co-writing with John Heilemann. (The book has also been canceled.) Showtime is evaluating its options on “The Circus,” but Halperin would not be back should the show return.

What happened: Five women have accused Halperin of sexual harassment, including allegations that he grabbed one woman’s breasts against her will, and that he pressed his erection again women’s bodies.

“HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions,” the network said. Meanwhile, “there is no tolerance for sexual harassment within Showtime and its productions,” that network said.

Who: Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg

Status: Kreisberg has been fired; in his absence, Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both “The Flash,” where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and “Supergirl,” where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.

What happened: Variety reported that, “according to 15 women and four men who have worked with him,” Kreisberg has “engaged in a pattern of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact over a period of years.”

Who: Anchor Matt Lauer

Status: Lauer was fired from the morning show, and will not be paid severance. Hoda Kotb has joined “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie on a temporary basis, but NBC hasn’t yet revealed how it will replace Lauer permanently.

What happened: Lauer was removed right before news reports emerged accusing the anchor of sexual misconduct. A report from Variety included three women who came forward accusing the former anchor of sexual harassment. One of the women said Lauer gave her a sex toy as a present and wrote an explicit note describing how he wanted to use it on her, while a woman told Variety that Lauer asked her to come into his office one day and that he exposed himself to her when she entered. The New York Times followed up that report with stories from additional women.

Who: Star Danny Masterson (Jameson “Rooster” Bennett)

Status: Masterson has been fired, and will be written out of the show as production resumes in 2018 on the show. But ten more episodes from Season 2 will premiere on Dec. 15 with Masterson, as well as the first ten episodes from Season 3, scheduled to launch in 2018.

What happened: Masterson was fired following multiple rape and sexual assault allegations made against him that date back to the early 2000s. “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” Netflix said in an official statement. “[Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Who: Star Jeremy Piven (Jeffrey Tanner)

Status: “Wisdom of the Crowd” hasn’t been picked up for a full season, due to low ratings — resolving the fate of the show.

What happened: Piven has been accused of assault by reality star Ariane Bellamar, as well as “predatory behavior” by “Longmire” and “Smallville” star Cassidy Freeman.

Who: Anchor Charlie Rose

Status: Rose has been fired by both CBS and PBS. “CBS This Morning” continues with anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell; CBS News has not yet announced whether Rose’s slot will be replaced, or by whom. Rose will no longer contribute to “60 Minutes.” At PBS, production on “Charlie Rose,” which Rose himself produced for PBS, which distributed the show in late night, has halted — but staffers will be paid until the end of the year. PBS will temporarily begin offering “Amanpour on PBS,” a version of Christiane Amanpour’s CNN International interview program “Amanpour,” to stations to air at 11 p.m. ET, and is mulling how to fill the 11:30 p.m. timeslot.

What happened: Rose was fired after a Washington Post report revealed that eight women accused Rose of making unwanted sexual advances towards them. Among the allegations: Rose walked around naked in front of female co-workers, had lewd phone calls with them in which he shared sexual fantasies, and groped them.

Who: Creator Chris Savino

Status: Savino has been fired by Nickelodeon; “The Loud House” Season 3, which has already been produced, will premiere in early 2018 as scheduled.

What happened: At least a dozen women have accused Savino of harassment over the last decade. “Chris Savino is no longer working with Nickelodeon. We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” the channel said.

Who: Executive producer Mark Schwahn

Status: Mark Schwahn has been suspended, but not fired, from the show, as series producer Lionsgate and E! parent NBCUniversal investigate multiple allegations against the writer. “The Royals” has already finished production on its fourth season, which is set to return in March.

What happened: Schwahn has been accused of harassment by at least 40 women, including female cast and crewmembers from his previous series “One Tree Hill.” That was followed by a letter, signed by 25 female crew members on “The Royals,” who described “repeated unwanted sexual harassment.”

“E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action,” the companies said in a statement. “Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from ‘The Royals’ as we continue our investigation.”

Who: Executive Producer Russell Simmons

Status: Simmons has been removed from the series, and his credits scrubbed from the show, which debuted on Dec. 1.

What happened: Simmons has been accused by multiple women of assault, including one woman who told the Los Angeles Times that the mogul forced her to perform oral sex on him while director Brett Ratner watched. Also, “Rachel Getting Married” screenwriter Jenny Lumet accused Simmons of assaulting her in 1991 when she was 24 years old.

“HBO will be airing ‘All Def Comedy’ as planned,” an HBO spokesperson said. “However, Russell Simmons will not appear in the new series and we will be removing his name from the show moving forward. The series is a platform for promising and upcoming comedians and we do not want to deprive them of an opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience. We have no other projects with Russell Simmons.”

Who: Star/executive producer Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood)

Status: Spacey has been fired, and “House of Cards” will return for an eight-episode sixth and final season led by star Robin Wright. “We are excited to bring closure to fans,” Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said at a conference. The show is currently on production hiatus but will resume filming in 2018.

What happened: Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him in 1985, when he was only 14 years old. Since then, other allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct have been revealed, including from eight members of the “House of Cards” crew, who told CNN that Spacey allegedly harassed young men who worked on the show.

“As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority,” MRC said in a statement. “We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints.”

Who: Star Jeffrey Tambor (Maura Pfefferman)

Status: Unclear, as Tambor initially said that he was exiting the series following several accusations of sexual harassment against the Emmy-winning actor. But Tambor has now told the New York Times that he hasn’t quit the show. Amazon has so far not commented on the status of Tambor’s employment.

What happened: Tambor has been accused of sexual misconduct by his former assistant Van Barnes and his “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette, as well as makeup assistant Tamara Delbridge, who said Tambor forcibly kissed her on the set of the film “Never Again” in 2001. In light of the news, reports had already emerged that “Transparent” was considering writing Tambor out of the show, when he announced that he was leaving.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor said in a statement to Deadline. “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Who: Executive producer/creator Matthew Weiner

Status: Production on “The Romanoffs,” an anthology series about people who are believed to be the descendants of the Russian family, continues. The show features a wide guest cast including Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Isabelle Huppert, Corey Stoll, Janet Montgomery, Paul Reiser and Andrew Rannells. Amazon Studios is now solely producing, having taken over sole oversight from Weinstein Television.

What happened: Amazon parted ways with Weinstein Co. after multiple reports of sexual assault by company founder Harvey Weinstein. Separately, “The Romanoffs” creator Matthew Weiner faced a sexual harassment allegation after former “Mad Men” writer Kater Gordon said Weiner, who created the critically acclaimed AMC series, told her one night while working on a script that “he said she owed it to him to let him see her naked.” A spokesperson for Weiner said, “He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague.”

Who: Weinstein Co. partner Harvey Weinstein

Status: The pricey $160 million series from director David O. Russell, set to star Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro, was canceled by Amazon in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Weinstein Co. shows that have already been filming, including Lifetime’s long-running “Project Runway,” History’s “Six” and Paramount Network’s “Waco” and “Yellowstone,” have been stripped of Harvey Weinstein’s executive producer credit.

What happened: Weinstein was fired from the company in light of several damning accusations of sexual harassment and assault, as well as evidence that the mogul attempted to thwart an internal investigation of his actions. The decision to cancel production on the Russell project also came a day after Amazon Studios boss Roy Price, who picked up the show, was placed on indefinite leave due to sexual harassment allegations. He later left the company.

“Ordeal by Innocence” (BBC/Amazon)

“White Gold” (BBC/Netflix)

Who: Star Ed Westwick

Status: The Agatha Christie special “Ordeal by Innocence,” set to air during the Christmas season on the BBC, will no longer air. (It’s unclear whether the show will still be on Amazon). Filming on the 1980s-set comedy “White Gold,” which had started last month, has now been halted.

What happened: Kristina Cohen has said Westwick assaulted her, and filed a police report against him with the Los Angeles Police Department. Former actress Aurélie Wynn has accused him of raping her in July 2014.