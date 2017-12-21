Slamdance 2018 Announces Special Screenings, Including New Films From Lisa France and Dana Nachman

Plus, in the our bi-weekly film festival roundup, new lineups from Palm Springs and Berlin, and fresh dates for Sundance London.

– Slamdance has announced the Special Screenings program for their 24th Festival edition. The lineup features provocative work from remarkable talent that celebrates the DIY spirit of Slamdance. In January, the festival will present four features in the Special Screenings Program: “Bernard and Huey,” directed by Dan Mirvish; “Roll with Me,” directed by Lisa France; “Quest,” directed by Santiago Rizzo; and the world premiere of “Pick of the Litter,” directed by Don Hardy and Slamdance alumni Dana Nachman. “Pick of the Litter” will screen as the festival’s Opening Night Film presentation.

“Slamdance was born out of a determination to show the direct, unfiltered voice of independent artists to audiences,” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance Co-Founder and President, in an official statement. “Our line-up, and the massive support shown from our alumni and partners, embody who we are; an artist-led and artist-driven organization that influences media culture and discovers commercial trends before others do.”

Slamdance will also host a filmmaker discussion with Slamdance Alumni, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The conversation, moderated by Slamdance Co-Founder and President Peter Baxter, will highlight the filmmaking duo’s history with the fest and impart career insight for the this year’s class of Slamdance filmmakers. During the discussion, Slamdance will also honor the Russo Brothers with the Founders Award, which is presented to a Slamdance alumni who has continued to support the indie spirit of the festival well into their careers. The award was first presented in 2015 to director Christopher Nolan.

The 2018 Slamdance Film Festival will run January 19 – 25. All presentations will be held at Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City, Utah.

– The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has announced that the festival’s opening night will be the screening of “The Post,” directed by Steven Spielberg on Thursday, January 4. The festival will close with “The Last Movie Star,” directed by Adam Rifkin on Sunday, January 14.

“I couldn’t be happier with the selection of films this year,” said Artistic Director Michael Lerman in an official statement. “In a program that includes all of the shortlisted Foreign Language Oscar nominees, a stellar New Voices New Visions selection, an embarrassment of riches from Argentina that demanded to be highlighted, and an incredible list of attending talent, there’s plenty to get excited about. I’m so proud of our team for putting it all together.”

The Festival will screen 180 films from 77 countries, including 39 premieres (4 World, 12 North American and 23 U.S.) from January 2 – 15. The complete line-up including a focus on cinema from Argentina, Premieres, Talking Pictures, Books to Screen, Special Presentations, Awards Buzz, New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, True Stories and more.

– The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the first round of titles in its ambitious Panorama sidebar. The titles include: Katharina Mückstein’s “L’Animale,” Claudia Priscilla and Kiko Goifman’s “Bixa Travesty,” Luiz Bolognesi’s “Ex Pajé,” Santiago Loza’s “Malambo, El Hombre Bueno,” Evangelia Kranioti’s “Obscuro Barroco,” Sebastián Schjaer’s “La Omisión,” Timur Bekmambetov’s “Profile,” Isao Yukisada’s “River’s Edge,” Göran Hugo Olsson’s “That Summer,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Yocho,” and Karim Aïnouz’s “Zentralflughafen THF.”

– Sundance Institute and Picturehouse Cinemas have announced that the Sundance Film Festival: London will return to Picturehouse Central from May 31 to June 3, 2018. The Festival will feature the international and UK premieres of films from the 2018 edition of the renowned Sundance Film Festival. The 2018 London program will be announced next spring.

The 2017 edition of Sundance Film Festival: London took place at Picturehouse Central, presenting 14 feature films direct from this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, U.S.A. The Festival opened with the International premiere of Miguel Arteta’s “Beatriz at Dinner,” and closed with the UK premiere of David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story,” starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

