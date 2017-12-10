‘SNL’: James Franco Gets Some Help With His Monologue From Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Steve Martin — Watch

They aren't very impressed that this is his fourth time hosting.

Oh hai, “Saturday Night Live.” James Franco hosted the show for the fourth time last night, an occasion that, according to the director and star of “The Disaster Artist,” isn’t treated as a big deal. Lorne Michaels and the other higher-ups didn’t even write him a monologue, Franco said, and so he was simply there to take questions from the audience — which included Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and even Steve Martin.

The bit included much ribbing between the old friends, as Rogen and Hill claimed to not even know (or care) that Franco was on hosting duty — they were mostly just there to see SZA, the evening’s musical guest. “I’m just here to see the show in general,” Rogen said. “I didn’t realize you were hosting it. I put my name in the lottery for ‘SNL’ tickets and this is the week I got — it was totally random.” Hill, when he heard “Franco” was hosting, thought Rogen was talking about Dave (who made a cameo in another sketch).

Martin’s appearance was comparatively random, but who’s gonna complain about that? Watch the full monologue below.