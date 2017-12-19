‘Sicario 2: Soldado’ First Trailer: Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro Hunt Down Terrorists

Italian director Stefano Sollima replaces Denis Villeneuve in the director's chair.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” was one of the critical and commercial hits of the fall 2015 movie season, earning nearly three times its budget at the worldwide box office and three Oscar nominations. Writer Taylor Sheridan quickly went to work on a sequel, “Soldado,” and now we have our first look at the film thanks to the first trailer.

“Soldado” finds Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro reprising their roles as CIA agent Matt Graver and undercover operative Alejandro Gillick, respectively. The story follows the two characters as they are sent to eliminate a drug cartel smuggling terrorists from Mexico into the United States. Both Emily Blunt and Villeneuve are not involved in the film.

Replacing Villeneuve in the director’s chair is Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, best known for directing the “Gomorrah” television series. Columbia Pictures will release “Soldado” in theaters June 29. Watch the first trailer.